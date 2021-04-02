Police launch patrols to combat youth anti-social behaviour in Aberdeen’s West End

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Aberdeen will be patrolling the city’s West End in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour by youths.

Officers from the community policing team will be walking about the region in response to local concerns, with extra emphasis on the Lang Stract, Sheddocksley, and Rousay Drive areas.

Recently, a bus window was smashed near the Lang Stracht, with a 15-year-old boy charged.

A spate of fires has also been set in Hazlehead, with the Somebody Cares warehouse being targeted.

The new patrols are being undertaken under Operation Colonnade, with officers looking to engage positively with local young people and “build relationships.”

They will also target anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Sgt John McOuat, from the West End and Hazlehead CPT, revealed they were aiming to engage with youngsters and steer them away from committing crimes.

He said: “The aim of this Operation is to engage with our young people, build positive relationships & deal with any anti-social or criminal behaviour in a proportionate manner.

“We continue to work closely with our partners through the Community Safety Partnership and Youth Justice Management towards positive outcomes for the young people in our communities.

The vast majority of our young people continue to behave & are a credit to themselves & yourselves as parents/carers.

“However a very small minority continue to cause issues. There could be a number of factors that make a young person’s life complex & that does not go unnoticed by police or partners.

“That is why it is important that we engage positively with those youths responsible and also their parents/carers.

“We ask communities to have a similar trauma-informed view & work with us by reporting instances of genuine concern via 101 or 999 if it is an ongoing emergency.”