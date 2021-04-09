Saturday, April 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Inquiries ongoing after death of man outside Aberdeen high-rise flats

by David Walker
April 9, 2021, 9:40 am Updated: April 9, 2021, 9:57 am
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found outside of an Aberdeen high-rise.

Emergency services were called to Aulton Court in Seaton yesterday evening after the alarm was raised.

Police outside Aulton Court in Seaton

Police attended at about 5.10pm and found a body outside the high-rise flats.

They are treating the death as “unexplained” with inquiries ongoing today and are said to be at an early stage.

Numerous police cars were seen outside the building, with some of it cordoned off and officers stationed around the perimeter.

 

 

 

 

 

