Woman taken to ARI after crash between cyclist and car

by Annie Butterworth
April 14, 2021, 9:52 pm Updated: April 14, 2021, 10:51 pm
A woman was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash on an Aberdeen road.

The cyclist in her 50s was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being involved in a collision with a car in Great Southern Road.

Police said her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers closed the roundabout near Duthie Park and the King George VI Bridge after being called shortly after 9.10pm.

A spokesman for police said: “It was a collision involving a car and a cyclist.

“Fire and ambulance were there as well and a female was conveyed to ARI.

“The cyclist’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but there is no further update.

“The road is no longer closed.”