Woman taken to ARI after crash between cyclist and car

A woman was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash on an Aberdeen road.
The cyclist in her 50s was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being involved in a collision with a car in Great Southern Road.
Police said her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers closed the roundabout near Duthie Park and the King George VI Bridge after being called shortly after 9.10pm.
A spokesman for police said: “It was a collision involving a car and a cyclist.
“Fire and ambulance were there as well and a female was conveyed to ARI.
“The cyclist’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but there is no further update.
“The road is no longer closed.”
