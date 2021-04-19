Police increase patrols after horses ‘attacked’ by ‘group of youths’ in Aberdeen

Police are stepping up their patrols in Cults following reports of horses having “stones and sticks” thrown at them by a “group of youths”.
The incident happened on Sunday evening at around 4.15pm close to Craigton Road, according to officers.
A post on social media showed an image of a large group of youngsters with the caption: “At around 4.15 pm this group of youths were caught in a field with horses, throwing sticks and stones at them.
“These horses are very much loved and it is very traumatic for them and the owners. Police have been called.”
A police spokeswoman said: “At around 4.20pm, police received reports of items being thrown at horses in a field near Craigton Road.
“Officers attended and there was no trace of the youths. The horses were uninjured. As a result of this additional officers will be patrolling the area.”
