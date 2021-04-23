‘Crunching sound’ on CHC helicopter in Aberdeen identified gearbox failure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Investigators have raised safety concerns after the discovery of a gearbox failure on a CHC helicopter in Aberdeen after a “crunching sound” was heard.

A report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the problem, found last year on an accessory gearbox while the H175 helicopter was still on ground, would have constituted a “major” safety failing had it been during a flight.

Both CHC and AAIB underlined that the failure would not have led to a loss of control of the aircraft, but would have required pilots to land “as soon as possible”.

The AAIB said it would have led to a “significant erosion of safety margins” during a flight.