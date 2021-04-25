Nominations wanted for vote on north-east community councils

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nominations have opened ahead of a number of community councils’ elections across the north-east.

A total of 11 councils in Aberdeenshire are to hold elections in the coming months in order to elect new members.

Nominations are now being sought for those who may wish to put themselves forward.

In a statement, Aberdeenshire Council said: “If you would like to put yourself forward for one of the vacancies, nomination forms, closing dates and further information including other community councils also seeking nominations can be accessed from the council website community council elections – Aberdeenshire Council or from your community council secretary.”

The councils holding elections include Longside and District, Turriff and District and Ythan, as well as Birse and Ballogie and Buchan East.

Benholm and Johnshaven, Boddam and Donside are also due to elect new members, along with Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk, Crathes, Drumoak and Durris and Invercairn.

In Aberdeenshire, community council elections are held every year if there are vacancies.

Nominations are sought over a period of two to four weeks, and a ballot takes place if there are more nominations than vacancies.

The deadline for nominations varies for each community council, and further updates will be made available by Aberdeenshire Council in due course.