North-east community funding scheme opens for applications

A scheme which provides funding for community projects in the north-east has opened for applications.

Communities in the Garioch area of Aberdeenshire can now apply for the Garioch Initiative Fund or the Small Grants Fund, which provides cash of either £5,000 or £500 for community-led projects.

A total of £28,500 is available through the initiative fund, with £5,000 to be given out in small grants.

The funding has been set aside to “support local groups to meet the needs of their communities”.

Aberdeenshire Council say the funding programme will allow groups to “tap into the talent and resources that exist throughout the area”.

The authority will hand out funding to established groups with the aim of delivering projects around four themes.

These are improving the appearance and maintenance of towns, healthier communities, stronger communities and connected communities.

Groups are invited to apply for the initiative fund by May 31, although applications for small grants will be accepted throughout the year.

For details on how to apply contact garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 539371.