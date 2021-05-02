Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east mum who started her own business making macrame and fibre decor has been selling her custom products to raise funds for The Captain Tom Foundation.

Alison MacDonald, from Tarves, has been selling charity fibre rainbows with the aim of raising £100 for the foundation.

It comes after the 29-year-old was inspired by the Captain Tom 100 Challenge, which requires people to set a challenge relating to the number 100 in honour of Sir Tom.

This can include anything from walking, running or cycling 100 miles to baking 100 cakes.

Alison has always offered fibre rainbows as part of her business’ collection. And because it’s her most popular product, she decided to sell them as part of her own challenge.

The creative is donating £5 of every rainbow sold to the cause and aims to raise £100 by the end of April.

Alison said: “I had been thinking that I wanted to do some work for a charity to help raise some money, especially with the uncertainty of the last year.

“I saw the post on social media about the Captain Tom 100 challenge, where the foundation is encouraging you to set yourself a challenge based around 100 to raise money in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore and celebrate 100 years of his life.

“I make macrame decor and fibre rainbows from cotton rope and colourful yarn.

“I thought these would be the perfect way to symbolise Captain Sir Tom Moore who I feel, like the rainbow, became a symbol of hope and positivity during lockdown.

“They are also one of my most popular products, but I have added small wooden embellishments – of the number 100 – to this rainbow to mark the occasion.

“I am charging £12 for the rainbow, which is the normal price that I sell them for, and I am donating £5 of that to the charity.

“I announced my idea on April 7 and am running it until the end of the month, where I will then announce my total funds raised.

“My friends and family have been very supportive of the idea, as have work colleagues. I have had a really positive reaction from everyone.”

Alison says she “loved Sir Tom’s positivity and determination”, so has enjoyed creating the rainbows for his cause.

“I think it is absolutely incredible that he raised over £38 million for the NHS at a time that will be remembered forever,” she added.

“My target is to raise £100 and so far I have raised £93 – some very kind family and friends have donated extra hence it doesn’t round up to five.

“I am very thankful to those who have already purchased a rainbow from me and helped me support a great cause.

“These rainbows look great hanging in a window or on a wall, so will make a great addition to your decor. They are something that you can keep as well as supporting charity and a small business too.

“I have really enjoyed making them knowing they are for a special cause.

“The positive messages of support and encouragement is inspiring me to do more, so maybe in a few months time I will do something similar but for a different charity.

“If anyone has any suggestions of a charity close to heart that they would like to see my business support, please feel free to get in touch.”

Orders can be placed via the LotsofKnotts Macrame Facebook and Instagram pages or by emailing Alison on lotsofknottsmacrame@hotmail.com