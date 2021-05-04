Cash Converters prepares return to Aberdeen city centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Second-hand retailer Cash Converters has announced a return to Aberdeen with the opening of a new store.

A branch on George Street, in the city centre, will welcome its first customers on Saturday, May 8.

The UK chain, which buys and sells pre-owned goods, previously ran a shop on the same street but was replaced with a kitchen showroom in 2016.

Its new branch will be run by franchisees Shaz Sardar and Stephen Mclachlan, who have appointed five employees to staff the 4,000sq ft store.

Mr Sardar said: “We’re really excited to be investing in Aberdeen’s economic prosperity by opening our new store and supporting job growth in the city.

“We are proud to be a genuine community retailer, which serves high street customers throughout the UK and are looking forward to the Aberdeen community welcoming us.

“The new store will hopefully become a significant addition to this area’s retail scene quite quickly and help customers with a range of services.”

Cash Converters expanded into the UK from Australia in 1991, and the new Aberdeen branch will mark its 199th premises.

Of these, 11 are in Scotland – including Falkirk, Edinburgh and Dundee.