Charity reopens services for deaf and blind people in the north-east

A charity that supports deaf and blind people across the north-east is resuming its face-to-face services.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) provides practical and emotional support, and also assists with any equipment needs.

Users will now be able to return to the centres in Aberdeen and Elgin for for face-to-face support. Remote services will remain in place for those more vulnerable.

Chief executive Graham Findlay said: “We’re delighted that some in-person services have now started to resume. It has been a particularly challenging year for people with sensory loss.”

‘Screen-based communication with limited hearing can be difficult for many’

Social distancing is in place, and users must book an appointment before attending.

Mr Findlay said it was important services resumed as quickly as possible as remote communication can be difficult for those with a loss of hearing.

“Face-to-face communication helps give people the skills and confidence to get out and about independently, and it helps people who are deaf because remote, screen-based communication with limited hearing can be difficult for many.”

Continual remote support

Social and rehab workers will also be able to restart home visits while wearing full PPE.

Throughout the pandemic Ness has been supporting people with doorstep visits, and the charity’s Hear2Help service will continue to deliver and collect hearing aids in Aberdeen and Moray. They will also continue their regular phone calls with around 100 locals.

Transcription services will continue to be remote, however the Young People’s Sensory Service hold outdoor activities in Elgin and Aberdeen.

Mr Findlay added: “Our lifeline services have adapted, ensuring we can still support thousands of people across the north-east during the lockdowns.”

“Many of our services continue to be delivered remotely, but we look forward to a full resumption as restrictions are eased further.”