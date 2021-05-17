Something went wrong - please try again later.

Iconic Scots rockers Texas will play an intimate and acoustic gig at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre this autumn.

The band will perform their new album, Hi, at the Guild Street venue on Saturday, September 4.

Christina Camillo, sales and marketing manager for the Tivoli, said she was excited at the prospect of welcoming Texas, fronted by Sharleen Spiteri.

“Bringing an iconic Scottish band like Texas to the Tivoli is just what we need,” said Christina.

“It is a perfect venue for them to play an acoustic gig, the theatre is not only an intimate venue it was also built for its acoustics as it was an opera house originally. It will be a great gig.”

Flexing rock soul muscle

Christina predicted tickets will be snapped up quickly for the 526-capacity theatre when they go on sale on this Thursday at 9am.

The Tivoli date is one of only two acoustic gigs announced by Texas yesterday. The other will be in the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on September 6.

The band’s 10th album, Hi, is set to be released on May 28, which they describe as “flexing their rock soul muscle” featuring 14 new tracks including new single, Mr Haze.

Sharleen and bass guitarist Johnny McElhone found some outtakes from the original White on Blonde sessions that they forgot existed. Initially, they thought these undiscovered gems could be released as a ‘lost’ album but listening to the tracks inspired them to write some really strong new material.

Ballad that really stuck

“Our excitement at finding this treasure trove of songs collided with our excitement back then and, unplanned, new songs started coming,” Sharleen said. “You could say we were inspired by ourselves!”

Mr Haze is a soul-soaked belter driven by a Donna Summer sample while another album highlight is the haunting piano ballad Unbelievable.

“We don’t usually do ballads,” Sharleen said. “But this one really stuck. The words are very intimate and personal while the music sounds really epic.”

For information and tickets go to thetivolitheatre.com