Aberdeen man to travel from Lands’ End to John o’ Groats by scooter to raise cash for Charlie House

Aberdeen-based Derek Mitchell is taking on the challenge of travelling from Lands’ End to John o’ Groats to raise money for two north-east charities.

Riding his Honda C90 scooter Derek will cover more than 1000 miles of road starting his adventure on Sunday evening.

In the process he will raise vital funds for Charlie House – a charity which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families in the region.

The Leanne Fund

The Leanne Fund will also benefit from Derek’s time on the road. It is considered the foremost Cystic Fibrosis charity in Scotland, working with patients and families across the Highlands, Islands and Grampian to provide vital social, practical, emotional and financial assistance for the whole family.

Talking about his upcoming adventure, Derek, Yard Supervisor for John Lawrie Metals, said: “I had originally planned to do the trip to mark my 50th birthday last year so it’s exciting to finally be counting down to setting off.

“I’ll be hitting the road on Monday, May 24 on my Honda C90. It has a top speed of 55mph and a tank range of about 90 miles so there will be a few stops along the 1000 plus mile route.

“I’ll be followed by a support team and there may even be a surprise visitor popping up. I’m hoping to complete the journey in less than four days.

“I would like to thank every person and business, including my employer John Lawrie, that has supported me so far.

“I’m delighted with the donations received and of course the generous time my support crew have and will give me throughout the challenge. This trip couldn’t be done on my own so I’m really grateful for everyone’s support.”

Will provide much-needed funds

Donna Deans, fundraising co-ordinator at Charlie House added: “There have been rumours that Charlie Dog is going away for a few days so it’s quite possible that he might show up somewhere between Lands’ End and John o’ Groats to support Derek as he takes on this challenge.

“We’re grateful to Derek, and others like him, who continue to think of others and raise money for charity. Their support is incredibly important to us, it helps us to continue our work providing much needed support to babies, children and young people and their families.”

Referring to his decision to support Charlie House, Derek added: “I went to a Charlie House Ball in 2019 and was really impressed by the powerful work the charity does. Quite simply I couldn’t ignore the need to do my bit to support them. I have almost reached my initial target of raising £5,000 and now hope to raise even more to benefit the families Charlie House works with, as well as The Leanne Fund.”

The funds raised will enable Charlie House to continue its work and to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families in the north-east of Scotland.

About Charlie House

Charlie House has a range of services and fundraising activities including The Big Build Appeal, a public fundraising campaign to raise £8million for a specialist support centre being built on the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

The centre will have eight-bedrooms, with additional family accommodation, set in four acres of ground.

The modern building will feature a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area, therapy room, star room, for end-of-life care and bereavement, outdoor play area and sensory gardens as well as adaptable meeting space and office space for the Charlie House team and medical staff.

Charlie House’s services which are currently being run virtually include activity clubs, siblings’ clubs, support from the Charlie House community nurse, one-to-one emotional and practical support from the children and family support manager.

It is hoped that their bi-annual adventure trip to Kielder Forest Park, run by the Calvert Trust returns following easing of lockdown and ongoing restrictions and when it is safe to do so.

To donate to Derek Micthell’s fundraiser visit his Virgin Money Giving Page at

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=DerekMitchell7&pageUrl=2