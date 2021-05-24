‘We just never see the sunlight’: Villager’s dismay over neighbour’s 40ft high hedge

At a time when many of us are looking forward to spending more time in the garden, one Potterton pensioner is facing another summer shrouded in darkness.
John Fraser has been locked in a dispute with his next door neighbour for years over the towering trees that cast a shadow over the rear of his property in the Aberdeenshire village.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe