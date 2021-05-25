Two men reported to procurator fiscal following ‘disturbance’ in Torry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of men have been reported to the procurator fiscal following reports of a disturbance in Torry last night.

Officers were called to Victoria Road at around 10.30pm.

A large police presence was visible in the area soon afterwards, with four cars and two vans in attendance at the scene.

The procurator fiscal will decide whether the two men, aged 18 and 24, will be prosecuted.