A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged robbery at a newsagent in Aberdeen.

It comes after police were called to an incident at the Nisa store on the city’s Hayton Road in Tillydrone.

Officers could be seen responding to the incident last Thursday afternoon.

Jay Jay Kirton appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 29-year-old is facing a charge of assault and robbery and one of having a blade in a public place.

Kirton, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

A spokeswoman from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said Kirton was due to appear in court again within the next week.