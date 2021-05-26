Comedians Ed Gamble and Olga Koch bring new shows to Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two of TV’s most popular comedy panel show stars have announced intimate Aberdeen shows as part of their brand new tours.

Ed Gamble and Olga Koch will bring their new stand-up to Aberdeen as theatre fans look forward to laughing in a room together again.

Star of Mock The Week and co-host of the award-winning podcast Off Menu, Ed Gamble will take to The Tivoli stage next February.

Following his 2019 tour show Blizzard – which was named after a holiday where he ended up trapped by a snowstorm in New York with his comedian friends – Ed is ready to “flick the switch on another night of attention-seeking” when he brings his new Electric show to The Tivoli Theatre on Thursday February 17 2022.

Ed Gamble is a Taskmaster star

Comedy fans could have spotted Ed on the award-winning game show Taskmaster – he was crowned the series nine champion. Ed has also made stand-up appearances on Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance, 8 out of 10 Cats, The Russell Howard Hour and more.

In August 2019, Ed’s first stand-up special, Blood Sugar, was released as an Amazon Prime original special in 200 countries.

Homecoming: Olga Koch to entertain Aberdeen audiences

Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated comedian and star of Mock The Week and QI, Olga Koch will also visit the Granite City.

She will perform at the Lemon Tree as part of her Homecoming tour on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

With her new passport in hand, Homecoming will see Olga trying to figure out who she is as an immigrant and certified teen drama queen.

The Russian-born stand-up comedian previously appeared on The Now Show, Hello America, Pls Like, and The News Quiz.

Her new BBC remote virtual audience event series, OK Computer, is coming soon.

Olga will explore the complex areas of nationality, beauty, health and privacy and talk about what it’s like to grow up in a technological age.

Aberdeen audiences cannot wait to laugh together again

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint Of Montrose, said it was “really exciting” to announce these two intimate shows for “two of comedy’s fastest rising stars”.

He added: “We know how desperate Aberdeen comedy fans are to get laughing in a room again and having these added to our already bumper comedy programme certainly gives us plenty of great nights out to look forward to.”

Nish Kumar, Henning Wehn, Gary Delaney and more have already announced their return to Aberdeen.

Tickets for Ed Gamble and Olga Koch will be on sale from 10 am on Friday, May 28 here.