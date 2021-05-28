Man stole tipper truck and drove it on Aberdeen road while over the limit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has admitted stealing a tipper truck – and driving it while over the limit on an Aberdeen road.

Matthew Hill, 41, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a string of charges.

The tipper truck was taken from a building site at Wellington Road last night just before midnight.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.55 pm on Thursday officers were called to a report of a theft of a tipper truck from a building site on Wellington Road at Charleston Road North, Aberdeen.

“The vehicle was recovered nearby a short time later. A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

He admitted stealing the tipper truck

Hill appeared in court from custody and admitted stealing the truck. He also admitted driving it on Charleston Road North with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 22mcgs.

He also admitted driving without a licence for a vehicle of that class and without insurance.

Hill further admitted driving a van on February 24 on the A90 Stonehaven to Laurencekirk, near the A92, while disqualified and without insurance.

Sentence was deferred on Hill, whose address was given as Steadfast Lane, Forfar, until a later date.