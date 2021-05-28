Saturday, May 29th 2021 Show Links
Police investigating after fire lit at doorway to flats in Garthdee

By Craig Munro
May 28, 2021, 9:34 pm
© DCT MediaThe doorway where the fire took place. Burn marks are visible on the bottom right-hand corner of the entrance. Picture by Chris Sumner
The doorway where the fire took place. Burn marks are visible on the bottom right-hand corner of the entrance. Picture by Chris Sumner

Police in Aberdeen are investigating after a small fire was lit at the entrance to a block of flats in the city.

Scorch marks were visible today on a wooden panel beside the doorway, located between a Londis and the A&G Hair Design salon on Ramsay Crescent in Garthdee.

Officers were initially called to the scene at around 10.35pm yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.35pm on Thursday, 27 May, 2021, police received report of a fire on Ramsay Crescent in Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

 

