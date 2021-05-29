Man taken to hospital following two-car crash in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital following a car crash on an Aberdeen road.

Emergency services were called to an incident involving a motorcycle and a car on North Anderson Drive at around 12.40pm today.

Two fire appliances from North Anderson Drive were sent to the scene to assist.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash, but it is not yet known if he sustained any injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to North Anderson Drive at around 12.40pm to a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a car.

“Emergency services attended the scene and man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“There was no road closure in place following the incident.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call about a two-vehicle crash on North Anderson Drive at 12.47pm.

“Two appliances attended the scene.

“The stop message was sent out at 12.59pm with all appliances leaving the scene at 13.05pm.”