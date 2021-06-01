Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who subjected his partner to a catalogue of horrific abuse discovered he was to be a dad during the court hearing.

John Torrie, 31, was on video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when it was disclosed that his victim is pregnant with his child – a fact he had not known about until today.

Over the course of 13 months, John Torrie, 31, regularly assaulted the woman and bullied her psychologically with vile taunts, such as urging her to take an overdose.