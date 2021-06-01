A man who subjected his partner to a catalogue of horrific abuse discovered he was to be a dad during the court hearing.
John Torrie, 31, was on video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when it was disclosed that his victim is pregnant with his child – a fact he had not known about until today.
Over the course of 13 months, John Torrie, 31, regularly assaulted the woman and bullied her psychologically with vile taunts, such as urging her to take an overdose.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe