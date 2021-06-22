Tuesday, June 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

A956 Charleston flyover closed following crash involving a van

By Lauren Taylor
June 22, 2021, 4:32 pm Updated: June 22, 2021, 5:08 pm

A van has been involved in a one-vehicle crash at the Charleston flyover on the A956, resulting in the closure of the eastbound road.

Police received the call at 3.50pm and emergency services are in attendance.

The eastbound road is now closed from the Cleanhill roundabout and delays on alternative routes are expected.

More to follow.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]