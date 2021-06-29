A woman has spoken of her emotional wedding to her “partner in crime” just weeks after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Amanda Bullock tied the knot with the love of her life, arriving in style in a black 1964 Chrysler New Yorker.

The now Mrs Bullock, 39, stepped out and dazzled guests in her red wedding dress with a big smile.

It was clear the bride and groom were excited for the big day, and not even a six to three months diagnosis could get in the way of their happiness.

Escorted down the aisle by her son Krisstoffer Buchan, dozens of family members and friends looked on at the bride – rainbow-coloured rose bouquet in hand – as she made her way to groom Daniel Bullock, 29.

Amanda was overcome with emotion as her son gave her away to her soon-to-be husband, as her father had died in December.

“It was quite emotional because obviously, my dad passed away,” she explained.

“My son, taking me down the aisle, and him saying to me that was his job done and he was handing me over to Dan.”

The wedding, which took place at Palm Court Hotel last Friday, was made possible with a raft of generous donations from businesses and individuals.

People across the north-east stepped in to help after Amanda’s step-sister Melissa Mowatt appealed to the kindness of strangers by sharing her story.

‘I’m just Amanda, I’m not special – but then I looked around, and thought, actually I am.’

Celebrating their love and commitment in front of friends and family was “beyond” anything Amanda had imagined for her dream wedding.

She said: “I was blown away just by the whole wedding – how it was decorated, the cake, the flowers, and having all my family around me.

“Everyone says how special I am and how much I’m loved and, I just see myself.

“I’m Amanda from Torry, I’m not special, but when I see everyone there and I look around and thought, ‘actually I am’.

“I really am loved and cared about and it was just completely different.”

Just 17 days cancer-free

Amanda had been celebrating the news she’d beaten triple-negative breast cancer, when a sudden seizure last month turned her life upside down once more.

The carer, who lives in Dyce, was first diagnosed with the rare form of breast cancer in October 2020, with the news coming as a shock to her and her family.

At the time, they had been caring for her father, David Rae, who had been diagnosed with mesothelioma at 60.

After six gruelling sessions of chemotherapy and surgery that removed part of her breast, Amanda’s family celebrated the news she was cancer-free.

She decided to bring her 40th birthday party forward from January 2022 to this month to mark the occasion.

But things took another turn when Amanda suffered a seizure just a few days after she was told she was cancer-free.

With the prognosis of just three to six months to live, her escalated birthday celebration turned into planning a wedding.

‘He’s my rock, my best pal, my soulmate’

Undeterred, Melissa and Amanda got to planning with just a few weeks to make a wedding happen.

More than 20 businesses and individuals answered the call, and Amanda and Daniel were able to celebrate their special day in style.

And it paid off – as the newlyweds were all smiles on the big day.

Reflecting on the wedding, Amanda said: “It’s gone by so quick, it was absolutely amazing.

“I was just excited to marry Dan – he’s been my rock through everything, my partner in crime, my soulmate, my best pal.

“There were no nerves, no jitters. I was just so excited to marry Dan.

“And then actually seeing him, my heart went into a little flutter.”

‘There was so much love in the room’

“It’s like a rollercoaster, there was so much love in the room – I mean you can even see in the photos how much Dan just loves me to bits,” she said.

“Dan makes me feel like I’m the only girl in the room.

“It’s the way he looks at me and protects me – he makes me feel like the only woman in the world.”

As part of the ceremony, the officiant read out lyrics from Rainbow Connections by US folk-comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates.

The song featured lines including: “Rainbows are improbable, beautiful, and rare – but so are you, and so is this, the love that we share.”

It paired with the theme of rainbows which could be seen around the venue and even in the denim jacket Amanda wore after saying “I do”.

The garment read “Mrs Bullock” on the back, with the wedding date sewn just below in rainbow colours.

Amanda said the rainbow-themed wedding signified “a little bit of hope”.

Amanda added: “I was so grateful for everyone that turned up. All of my family, friends, and everyone who has gone to bat for us.

“I’m just so grateful for the love in the room and the wedding venue, how they decorated the room.

“It was way above how I thought my dream wedding would be. It blew me away how they went that extra mile for me.”

Love and support has been overwhelming

Amanda extended her deepest thanks to everyone who was able to make the wedding possible.

“I want to thank every single person that’s been with us during this journey – it means so, so, so much to us,” she said.

“I know this journey isn’t over by a long shot.

“We dinna ken how long it’s going to take, we don’t know how long we’re going to be making memories, we don’t have a time scale.

“But it just goes to show how much love there is, how much everyone cares, how much everyone’s gone to bat for us – it’s overwhelming.

“We really appreciate every single one of them.

“My little community has come together, and they built this for me.

“And Mel has just been like superwoman. She’s been running her business, bringing up her boy, doing her house up, moving – and she just went completely all out for us.”

The couple is now getting ready for their mini-moon this weekend at Piperdam, near Dundee.

Amanda and Dan have extended their gratitude once more to the following businesses and individuals that made their wedding possible: