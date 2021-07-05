Violent thug slashed man’s neck then hid under bed

A thug who slashed a man across the neck, then hid from cops under a bed, has been warned a prison sentence is “inevitable”.

Levi Harrison used a blade to slash his victim across the neck as he was followed and attacked by a group of men and women in a block of flats on Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen.

His victim curled up in a ball as the 22-year-old kicked him to the head and body.

Police later traced Harrison hiding under a bed in a nearby flat, and he spat blood into the face of one officer as they tried to apply handcuffs.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer had been drinking with friends at the block of flats, but had left to go to his own home nearby to get more alcohol at around 10.30pm.

Group ran into flats after victim

On the way he saw a neighbour and attempted to “offer a handshake” due to issues in the past, but this was refused.

The court heard the man became “uneasy”, fearing he could be assaulted and so went back to his friends’ flat.

However, on approaching the building he “became aware of a number of males and females standing near to the rear of the block”.

Ms Ward said a witness heard a female “aggressively shouting” and began filming on her phone as the complainer entered the block, “followed by numerous people running into the same block”.

‘Significant slash wound to his neck’

The fiscal said: “While in the communal landing, the complainer was punched by one of the group.

“After being punched to the face he was attacked by the group and while on the ground, the accused proceeded to kick him on the head and body.

“The complainer was pinned to the ground and repeatedly punched on the head and body while he was curled in a ball trying to protect his head and face.”

He managed to get into his friends’ flat, “where he was advised that he had significant injuries to his head and neck”.

Ms Ward said: “It was apparent that he had been slashed with a blade as there was a significant slash wound to his neck.”

Police and an ambulance attended and the man was taken to hospital.

He had suffered a 10cm laceration to his neck, a 2cm cut to his eyebrow and scratches.

Surgical glue and five steri-strips were used to close his wounds.

‘A significant custodial sentence is inevitable’

Officers traced Harrison at a nearby flat where he was found “lying in a bedroom under a bed clearly hiding from police”.

As handcuffs were being applied Harrison spat in the face of one of the officers, covering his forehead in “bloodied spittle”.

Harrison pled guilty to assault to severe injury and to the danger of life, and also to assaulting the police officer.

The incident happened on March 27.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence until August for reports to consider the imposition of a supervised release order or extended sentence.

He told Harrison, a prisoner of HMP Grampian: “These are obviously very serious matters, and against your record of previous convictions a significant custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Defence agent Tony Burgess reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.