News / Aberdeen Fate of Aberdeen man who killed his mum by stabbing her 33 times to be decided later this year By James Mulholland July 15, 2021, 2:34 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 6:06 pm Jordan Milne who killed his mum Carol will be sentenced later this year. A judge has continued the case of an Aberdeen man who stabbed his mother 33 times at his family home. Jordan Milne, 26, attacked 59-year-old Carol Milne in Clifton Road in July 2019. Her body was found by her husband Norman, who was suffering from a terminal brain tumour and later died. Milne, who was initially charged with murder, admitted culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow due to diminished responsibility. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]