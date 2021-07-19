Power cuts in Aberdeenshire and West Aberdeen: Here are the affected postcodes

A number of areas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been hit by unplanned outages in power this morning.
The power cuts occurred at postcodes in West Aberdeen and Peterhead at 9am, and an engineer was expected to appear on site to fix the issue half an hour later.
Electricity is expected to be restored to the areas at midday.
A statement on the SSEN website said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.
“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”
The issue is separate from a planned outage near Auchenblae in Aberdeenshire, which will allow engineers to carry out essential work on the lines.
Residents there can expect to have their supply restored at around 1pm.
The 17 postcodes affected by the unplanned outage are:
- AB15 6ED
- AB15 6EJ
- AB15 6EL
- AB15 6EN
- AB15 6EP
- AB15 6EQ
- AB15 6ES
- AB15 6ET
- AB15 6EX
- AB15 6EY
- AB15 6HA
- AB15 6HB
- AB15 6HD
- AB15 6HE
- AB15 6JB
- AB15 6JD
- AB42 1EP