News / Aberdeen Aberdeen mum suffers horrific burns after ‘bubbling’ curry sauce from local chipper explodes over hands By Craig Munro July 21, 2021, 11:13 am Updated: July 21, 2021, 12:15 pm Arleen Mcdonald with her bandaged hand and the tub of curry sauce. Picture by Kenny Elrick A woman in Aberdeen has been left with blisters all over one of her hands after a tub of scalding curry sauce from her local chipper exploded as she was carrying it. Arleen Mcdonald visited the Torry Fish Bar on Victoria Road last Friday with her daughter Hayley and her friend, to buy a quick meal while they were helping to decorate her kitchen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]