‘We’ve got a lot of happy memories’: End of an era as Peterhead shop changes hands after 67 years in the family

It was just as wartime rationing ended in 1954 that Robert Neish spotted a business opportunity.

The electrician at the Crosse and Blackwell food factory in Peterhead was something of an entrepreneur, and thought a grocery shop in the developing Clerkhill area could be a money-spinner.

Now 67 years on, having undergone numerous expansions and serving generations of locals, R&I Neish remains in his family.