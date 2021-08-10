Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Aberdeen

EXCLUSIVE: Union Street to get £100,000 ‘deep clean’ as scheme backed

By Jamie Hall
August 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
City growth and resources convener Ryan Houghton proposed the motion.
A £100,000 “deep clean” of Union Street could begin within days, we can exclusively reveal.

Efforts to spruce up Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare are to be stepped up, along with efforts to promote events and attractions in the city centre.

Councillors unanimously voted to give the project the green light at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee this afternoon.

‘Deep clean’ for Union Street

Ryan Houghton, the committee’s convener, proposed the motion after a £100,000 surplus in the city’s common good fund was identified.

The deep clean will see pavements washed, graffiti and posters removed and other maintenance measures carried out along the whole length of the Granite Mile.

A series of banners promoting art events, museums, exhibitions and the Tour of Britain, which finishes in Aberdeen next month, will also be installed around the city centre.

In its entirety the project will take between six and eight weeks and will continue until the budget has been used up.

Council ‘will listen to public’

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Houghton said he brought forward the motion in light of the public perception of the city centre.

“Approval of funding for cleaning efforts on Union Street is in recognition of public ask and will complement the wider piece of investment that will be announced at the next committee meeting on August 25 when we determine £150m in City Centre and Beach Masterplan investments,” he said.

Union Street is Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare.

“When I took over as finance convenor in May I said I recognised the urgency of pressures facing the city centre.

“Most of the challenges such as business rates and high rents are outside the council’s control but where we can implement measures the administration will listen to the public and act accordingly.

“I am glad these proposals were met with unanimous support.”

The local authority has already begun efforts to revitalise the city centre by taking control of the former BHS and market site, with a view to creating a new market development.

Also mooted are a new stadium for Aberdeen FC on the site of the former Doubletree Hotel on Beach Boulevard and improved active travel links.

