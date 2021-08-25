New fish and chip shop given green light for Blackburn business park

Plans for a new fish and chip shop in Blackburn have been given the green light by councillors.

An application for the new restaurant and takeaway was considered by the Garioch Area Committee on Tuesday, August 24.

The new eatery, to be occupied by Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips, will be located on Westpark Drive to the edge of the village.

The site lies next to the A96 trunk road and Kinellar Roundabout. A Starbucks drive-thru is located adjacent to the restaurant site.

Electric vehicle points already installed

Plans for a retail unit and electric vehicle charging points were previously approved for the site in June last year.

While construction on the building never started the eight electric vehicle points have been installed.

The new fish and chip shop will have a similar appearance to the neighbouring Starbucks café and will also feature outdoor dining space.

A total of 14 car parking spaces will be provided including the electric vehicle points and one disabled parking bay.

The building itself will include office space, staff facilities and store rooms along with food preparation areas.

Aberdeenshire Council planners had recommended the application be approved as they said the layout, design and scale of the development was in keeping with the area.

Would have been ‘unreasonable’ to refuse the application

Commenting at the meeting councillor Martin Ford said it would be “unreasonable” to refuse the application.

Councillor Glen Reid said he “welcomed” the plan but raised concerns about potential queues of traffic building up in the area and asked if a transport statement could be produced.

Road Development Manager Peter MacCallum responded to say that a transport statement would only address parking on the site and added: “It really is small scale and I’m not anticipating that this facility would cause any major problem as a result of it going in”.

Following the response from Mr MacCallum councillor Reid said his concern had been addressed and he was happy to approve the plan.

The application was then unanimously approved by the committee.

Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips is a family-owned business that was established in 1978.

The new Blackburn location will add to its existing takeaway at Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen.