Man attacked karaoke club bouncer after being told to leave for bothering women

A man has admitted attacking a karaoke club bouncer after he was told to leave for bothering women.

Jonathan Slowey came to the attention of door staff at Café Bardot when a number of female revellers reported that he had made inappropriate comments toward them on January 30 last year.

The 30-year old was then refused back into the club, causing him to lash out and strike a bouncer on the side of the head.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that the bouncer had felt he needed to act after several women had alerted him to Slowey’s behaviour within the nightspot.

Accused was refused re-entry to nightspot

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court: “Whilst the accused was outside the locus the complainer could see he was involved in a verbal argument so he intervened and refused to allow the accused entry back into the premises due to intoxication.

“The accused’s behaviour continued to escalate and he struck the complainer once on the right side of his face.

“The complainer received bruising and swelling as a result.”

Slowey was then restrained by his victim and another member of the door staff while the police were called.

He was later cautioned and arrested.

‘He knows that it was a stupid thing to have done’

Defence agent John McLeod told the court that Slowey accepted responsibility for his actions that night.

He said: “He had been drinking and he knows that what he did was a stupid thing to have done.

“He has addressed his alcohol problem.”

Sheriff Richard McFarlane told Slowey it was “regrettable” that he found himself back before the court given his previous convictions for assault.

He added: “You created a confrontation with the door staff while patrons were around and halted them in their duty to keep people safe.”

Sheriff McFarlane fined Slowey, of Wallace House, Aberdeen, £400 and ordered him to pay another £100 in compensation to his victim.