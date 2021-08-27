Ducklings in drain and oil-soaked gulls among unusual north-east animal rescues

From ducklings down a drain to gulls covered in cooking oil, the north-east’s animal population has got into some sticky situations over the years.

Thankfully, there’s usually some help available to make sure they emerge with little more than some ruffled feathers.

After covering the recent case of the two bearded dragons dumped in an Aberdeen bin, who are now being nursed back to health after an astonishingly lucky discovery, we have taken a look at some other rescues across the region.

Oh deer oh deer

Long before the wild swimming craze really took hold during lockdown, one four-legged pioneer of the pastime made something of a splash at Aberdeen Harbour.

The deer caused a stir at Aberdeen Beach in 2019After an encounter with some dogs, a young deer leaped into the sea near Fittie – sparking a Coastguard emergency.

Two inshore lifeboats, police and SSPCA staff all attended – but it’s thought the deer made it back to shore itself.

Worried mum raised alarm over ducklings in drain

It was a mother’s love that helped save the lives of 10 luckless ducklings who found themselves stuck down a drain on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

It is thought the tiny creatures fell through the metal grate while attempting to cross the busy trunk route.

Their distressed mum raised the alarm by quacking loudly over the spot until passing motorist Costin Iliescu stopped to see what was wrong.

Costin and his son called the SSPCA who arrived promptly and plucked eight ducklings from the drain.

Just as they thought the good deed done, they heard some more quacking and fished another two out.

After being returned to a nearby park, all 10 followed their mum into a pond.

Impressed by the maternal display, Costin said: “She showed me what a mother’s love means.”

Sad story of Persian cat dumped in bin has a happy ending

A cat found abandoned in a bin in Aberdeenshire found her new forever home just before Christmas last year.

Lucy, as she is now known, was lucky to be found after being left in a wheelie bin outside Belhelvie Church last year.

The 16-year-old cat had matted fur and dental disease, which meant several teeth had to be removed.

Months later, the animal welfare charity reported that Lucy was in much better fettle.

The organisation said: “Lucy’s new owners tell us that she has made their house back in to a home again after their last cat sadly passed away.

“Lucy has already rightfully claimed the sofa!”

Gloopy gulls saved from cooking oil nightmare

How exactly nine gulls in Peterhead came to be submerged in cooking oil at the start of 2019 remains a bit of a mystery.

It could have been that the viscous fluid was dumped or washed down a drain.

The affected birds ended up “severely contaminated” and were transported 150 miles from the north-east to the SSPCA’s wildlife centre at Fishcross to be looked after.

The charity confirmed that after being washed and treated, the birds were released back into the wild.