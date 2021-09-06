Police ‘concerned’ for missing Aberdeen teenager Debbie Dyker

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing 15-year-old girl.

Debbie Dyker, 15, has been missing from the city’s Marchburn Drive since Friday September 3.

She is described as white, of medium build and around 5ft 6ins with long brown hair.

Police do not know what the girl was last seen wearing, however she is known to have connections to Northfield, Aberdeen City Centre and Torry.

Sergeant Rob McLean said: “Since Debbie was reported missing, officers have been making inquiries and speaking to friends and relatives in an effort to trace her but so far no one has seen or heard from her.

“Debbie has not been away from her family for this length of time before and we are all concerned for her welfare.

“We’d asked that anyone who knows where she is, or who has information that will help us trace her, contact police via 101 quoting reference number 3084 of 5 September 2021.

“We’d also encourage Debbie to return home or contact police.”