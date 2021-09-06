Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Police ‘concerned’ for missing Aberdeen teenager Debbie Dyker

By Kirstin Tait
September 6, 2021, 3:57 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 4:01 pm
Debbie Dyker, 15, is missing. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Police in Aberdeen are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing 15-year-old girl.

Debbie Dyker, 15, has been missing from the city’s Marchburn Drive since Friday September 3.

She is described as white, of medium build and around 5ft 6ins with long brown hair.

Police do not know what the girl was last seen wearing, however she is known to have connections to Northfield, Aberdeen City Centre and Torry.

Sergeant Rob McLean said: “Since Debbie was reported missing, officers have been making inquiries and speaking to friends and relatives in an effort to trace her but so far no one has seen or heard from her.

“Debbie has not been away from her family for this length of time before and we are all concerned for her welfare.

“We’d asked that anyone who knows where she is, or who has information that will help us trace her, contact police via 101 quoting reference number 3084 of 5 September 2021.

“We’d also encourage Debbie to return home or contact police.”

