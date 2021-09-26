News / Aberdeen Police close off section of Aberdeen city centre park By Lauren Robertson September 26, 2021, 12:08 pm Updated: September 26, 2021, 3:41 pm Police in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens. Picture by Kenny Elrick. An area of Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen was been taped off by police. Reports suggest there were police in the park since the early hours of Sunday morning. Pictures from the scene show officers searching through the leaves and grass alongside one of the park’s paths, but the reason for their presence is currently unknown. At least two officers were also standing guard at separate entrances to the gardens. Police in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Police have since confirmed that the closure was related to a sexual assault that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Aberdeen city centre park Man in hospital and 19-year-old arrested after ‘serious assault’ on Wellington Road Police close Wellington Road in Aberdeen due to ongoing incident Free parking ‘will make vaccination easier’, claims city MSP