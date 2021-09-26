Police close off section of Aberdeen city centre park

An area of Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen was been taped off by police.

Reports suggest there were police in the park since the early hours of Sunday morning.

Pictures from the scene show officers searching through the leaves and grass alongside one of the park’s paths, but the reason for their presence is currently unknown.

At least two officers were also standing guard at separate entrances to the gardens.

Police have since confirmed that the closure was related to a sexual assault that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.