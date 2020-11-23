Appeal as woman reported missing from north-east village

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for assistance to help trace a woman who went missing from a north-east village yesterday afternoon.

Ann Pearson was last seen at 4.30pm on Sunday, walking in the Dee Street area of Kincardine O’Neil.

The 65-year-old was heading in the direction of North Deeside Road.

She is described as being slim and 5ft 6in tall, with short blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a dark 3/4-length hooded jacket and dark trousers.

Sergeant Garry Garrow said: “This is out of character for Ann and as time passes by, we are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“If anyone has seen Ann or has any knowledge regarding her whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 18 of 23 November.”