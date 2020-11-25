Woman cut free from car as emergency services attend three-vehicle crash on north-east road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The fire service has cut a woman free from a vehicle at the scene of a three-car crash that closed a section of a north-east road.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene on the A947 near Whiterashes at around 7.45am.

Cutting gear was used to free a woman who was trapped in a car, and she was put in the care of the ambulance staff.

Police confirmed the driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital as a precaution, but could not say if it was the same woman.

As a result of the crash, the road was closed between the junction with the A920 and Newmachar. It reopened around 10am.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a three-car road traffic crash on the A947. It was reported to us at 7.45am.

“The road was closed between the A920 and Newmachar, and officers left the scene around 10am.

“A driver has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and there were no other injuries to anyone else involved.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got a call from police at 7.53am and sent three appliances on scene from Dyce, Oldmeldrum and Ellon.

“The stop message was received at 8.48am and we have now left the scene.

“Cutting gear was used to free one female who was trapped, and she is now in the hands of the ambulance.”