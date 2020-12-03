Police name cyclist who died in two-vehicle crash on A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A cyclist killed in a crash involving two a car and a van has been named by police.

Robert Cowie, 52, died at the scene of the incident on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, close to his home village of Boddam.

The drivers of the other vehicles, a grey Seat Ateca and a white Volkswagen Crafter van, were uninjured.

The crash happened at around 2.30pm yesterday.

The road was closed for around six hours while collision investigators examined the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or who saw Mr Cowie cycling to come forward.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected and particularly with Robert’s family and friends.

“I would urge anyone who may have information about the collision and has not already spoken to officers to contact police as soon as possible.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who saw Robert cycling southwards on the A90 around the time of the collision.”

Anyone with information should call 101.