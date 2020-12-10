Covid outbreak hits Edenholme care home in Stonehaven

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than a dozen cases of Covid have been detected at Edenholme care home in Stonehaven.

NHS Grampian confirmed that 14 coronavirus cases have been associated with the Aberdeenshire facility.

It has been closed to new admissions and visitors.

Edenholme is operated by the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) and can accommodate up to 60 residents.

NHS Grampian and AHSCP are supporting the home so that they can manage the outbreak.

A spokeswoman for the Incident Management Team said: “There are 14 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with Edenholme Care Home in Stonehaven.

“NHS Grampian and the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership are supporting the home to manage the outbreak.

“The Care Home Oversight Group has undertaken a support and assurance visit to the home and the home is closed to admissions and visitors.”

It comes as 91 cases of Covid have been linked to Inchmarlo House care home in Banchory, with deaths also confirmed there.

