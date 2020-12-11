Fundraising campaign launched for homeless Aberdeenshire man who was attacked by gang in Bath

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money to help a homeless Aberdeenshire man who was attacked by a gang in Bath.

Garry Buchan was robbed and knocked unconscious in a brutal attack while he was sleeping rough.

He suffered a fractured cheek and foot as well as bruising to his face and body.

Now, a fundraising campaign has been launched to help the former north-east foreman find a place to safely recuperate.

Selling the Big Issue is Mr Buchan’s only source of income, which he is now unable to do while he recovers.

Fundraising

However, a fundraiser has been set up by the Ethical Property Company – which has already raised £4,500 so far.

In a statement on the crowdfunding page, they urged people to donate to help Mr Buchan through his injuries.

It read: “Selling The Big Issue is Garry’s only source of income and the damage to his foot will mean he cannot stand and therefore leave him unable to vend and subsequently without income for a considerable amount of time.

“We are looking to raise £4,000 to provide Garry with a source of income and most importantly aide his recovery by providing him with somewhere safe to recuperate following the violent attack.

“Anything you can contribute to help provide Garry somewhere safe and warm he can call home and recover from his shocking injuries would be greatly appreciated.”

North-east roots

Mr Buchan has been heavily involved in fundraising for the Big Issue and has walked the West Highland Way for them before.

Speaking to the Big Issue in 2017, said: “I’m from the north-east of Scotland and I had been working for a few years as a foreman on construction sites in Aberdeenshire.

“I was working for one of the big private builders, so we’d build new homes and also do a small proportion of lower-cost homes for the housing association.

“Sadly I lost the job and fell into a downwards spiral.

“The decline of the oil industry has affected everything in the north-east including the amount of housing getting built.

“But Aberdeen is still really expensive to rent and live, so I found it difficult to survive.

“I thought I’d come down south where at least there might be a better chance of work – which I’d done before.”