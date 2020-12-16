Santa event at north-east castle cancelled due to new Covid restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A planned Christmas event at a popular north-east castle has been cancelled.

Due to take place this weekend, the sold-out meet and greet with Santa at Crathes castle has been scrapped, after the news Aberdeenshire would be moving into Level 3.

It had been due to take place on this coming weekend and next Monday and Tuesday.

In a post on social media, the team at the castle said they were “absolutely devastated”, adding the new restrictions made it “impossible to carry on with” the event.

As a result of the cancellation, the charity behind the event will be left out of pocket. However, those with tickets will receive refunds “in due course”.

The statement said: “We’d put a huge amount of our time into making an amazing experience for you and we’re upset about the disappointment this causes you (and all the costs incurred that our charity is going to have to write-off).

“Refunds will be processed in due course, and we thank you all for your support in what has been a really tough year.”