Fire crews extinguish blaze at farm building near Banff

Fire crews worked overnight extinguishing a blaze at a farm building near Banff.

They were called out at about 1.30am to Backhill of Culburnie after reports of a fire at single-storey farm building there.

Four appliances attended the incident and spent two and a half hours helping to extinguish the flames.

They left the scene at 4.05am.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 1.28am to a fire at a single-storey farm building in Banff.

“We used two main jets, two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatuses.”