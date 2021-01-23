Have you seen Allan? Search launched for north-east road patroller after being kidnapped

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An urgent appeal has been launched after a patrol officer was kidnapped from his Aberdeenshire station.

Allan is known to many in the Deeside community as the never tiring law enforcer, reminding drivers of the 30mph speed limit on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road.

The protector of children, elderly folk and red squirrels, the male mannequin was last seen at 1.30pm this afternoon dressed in police uniform and a hi vis jacket.

But he has now gone and not of his own volition.

Please share:KIDNAPPED: Allan took great pride in his role of reminding people driving into Braemar from Glenshee on… Posted by Councillor Geva Blackett, Aboyne, Upper Deeside & Donside on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Aberdeenshire Councillor Geva Blackett posted to social media following his disappearance, a Facebook comment said: “KIDNAPPED: Allan took great pride in his role of reminding people driving into Braemar from Glenshee on the A93 that they were in a 30MPH speed limit.

“Children, elderly folk and red squirrels are all at risk if people forget.

“Now he has gone – and not of his own volition. Someone has taken him!

“HAVE YOU SEEN ALLAN?”

The SNP representative is calling for the safe return of Allan.

The post continued: “Who ever kidnapped him, please give him back – he was last seen at 1.30pm this afternoon and is a gentle soul, never offends anyone and well liked here in Braemar.”