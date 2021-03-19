Two men charged following Banff drugs raid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been charged after police raided a house in Banff.

The pair, aged 38 and 58, were charged with various drugs offences and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Officers carried out the search yesterday after receiving a tip-off.

A police spokesman said: “We will continue to target those who deal drugs in the local community, we act upon information from the public so I would urge anyone who has information to report it.”