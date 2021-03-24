Baby airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen transferred to Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A baby that was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary yesterday has been transferred to Glasgow.

Two ambulances, a trauma team and an air ambulance were dispatched to an address in Strachan Way, Peterhead at about 11.30am.

They were joined by the police around 15 minutes later.

The helicopter landed in the local B&Q car park, and picked up the unwell baby before taking heading straight to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Police have now confirmed the child was transferred overnight to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, which is part of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital complex.

Officers are still in attendance at the property in Peterhead.

A spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”