Overturned car in flames after crash on Aberdeenshire road

A north-east road was closed after an overturned car burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision at around 5.15pm, south of Fyvie on the A947 Turriff to Aberdeen road.

Crews from Oldmeldrum and Turriff were tasked with extinguishing the flames.

A spokeswoman in the fire control room said: “The flames were well established when we arrived.

“The driver was out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

“They used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and administered first aid until the ambulance got there.”

Police confirmed their presence at the collision, near Mill of Petty.

But there was no word on the condition of the driver.

At 7.15pm, a spokeswoman said officers were “hopeful” of having the road open again soon.

A witness, who reported hearing a large bang when working outside, told us the site was a “complete fireball”.

“The car was overturned and had burst into flames,” he said.

“It looked serious, a complete fireball.”

“Firefighters were there in no time at all.”