North-east road reopened after one-vehicle crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following crash on a north-east road.
The A97 Banff to Aberchirder road was closed for several hours north of the B9121 junction.
The incident happened at 1.40pm.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance and the female driver has been taken to hospital.
“Her injuries are not thought to be serious.
“The road was reopened by 8pm.”
