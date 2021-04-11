North-east road reopened after one-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been taken to hospital following crash on a north-east road.

The A97 Banff to Aberchirder road was closed for several hours north of the B9121 junction.

The incident happened at 1.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance and the female driver has been taken to hospital.

“Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

“The road was reopened by 8pm.”