Sunday, April 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

North-east road reopened after one-vehicle crash

by Cheryl Livingstone
April 11, 2021, 4:22 pm Updated: April 11, 2021, 9:02 pm
© JASPERIMAGEPost Thumbnail

A woman has been taken to hospital following crash on a north-east road.

The A97 Banff to Aberchirder road was closed for several hours north of the B9121 junction.

The incident happened at 1.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance and the female driver has been taken to hospital.

“Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

“The road was reopened by 8pm.”