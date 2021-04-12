Tuesday, April 13th 2021 Show Links
Speeding motorists caught travelling nearly 120mph on Aberdeenshire road

by Gregor Aiken
April 12, 2021, 4:49 pm Updated: April 12, 2021, 4:53 pm
Police stopped two motorists near Turriff on Sunday evening after they were spotted at speeds of up to 119mph.

It is understood the vehicles were travelling together on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road and were pulled over by officers at around 9.20pm.

The drivers, aged 18 and 20 were reported for dangerous driving.

An image posted on Twitter showed their speed clocked by police cameras.

A statement said: “Two cars detected traveling together at 119mph on the A947 near Turriff last night by Aberdeen Road Police.

“Both drivers aged 18 and 20 reported for Dangerous Driving.”