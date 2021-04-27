Video: Diageo announce gradual reopening of their distilleries for visitors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whisky fans will be spoilt for choice for where to visit for a dram, with Diageo starting a phased reopening of their visitor centres.

The drinks giant run 12 distilleries across Scotland, and will be gradually reopening them, in line with Covid regulations.

They have been closed throughout the lockdown.

Diageo has introduced a number of comprehensive new measures to inspire visitor confidence and help to invite tourists in from across the UK.

Their first two reopened distilleries are Royal Lochnagar in Royal Deeside and Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.

They opened their doors for tours and retail yesterday, on April 26.

Tomorrow, Blair Athol Distillery in Pitlochry will do the same.

Then, on Friday April 29, the recently refurbished Clynelish Distillery, near Brora, will reopen to the public.

The site has just been majorly renovated to incorporate a new floor telling the distillery’s story.

Other additions include a new bar and tasting area offering beautiful views of the Sutherland coast.

A Diageo spokesman revealed a number of Covid safety precautions they were taking at their visitor centres.

He said: “The distilleries will go beyond compliance with all relevant guidelines to build the confidence of staff, visitors and communities, including mandatory temperature checks for all visitors, limiting the number of visitors on site, screens in all retail units, ensuring physical distancing throughout, increased cleaning procedures and hand sanitiser stations.

“As part of the phased reopening Diageo today launched a short film to showcase what visitors can expect when they arrive –a warm welcome and an enjoyable, safe experience.”

Moray Whisky Trail

A number of whisky distilleries across Speyside also announced that they were reopening this week.

Among the distilleries opening their doors once again are Glenlivet, Glen Moray in Elgin, and Glen Grant in Rothes.

All the sites are part of the historic Malt Whisky Trail, which features some of the world’s most recognisable brands.