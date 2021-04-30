Vandals slammed for scrawling Swastika symbols on Tory election signs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Holyrood hopeful has vowed he will not be silenced after vandals sprayed swastika signs on Conservative election signs in Deeside.

Alexander Burnett, who is hoping to retain his Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine seat next week, described it as “loathsome vitriol”

Mr Burnett shared a video of the vandalism carried out on the “Scottish Conservative to stop Indyref2” banners.

Police have also been informed following the damage to the signs on private land near the Tesco supermarket in Banchory. It is believed the incident took place yesterday.

Vandalism has no place in Scotland and I have reported this loathsome act to the police. I haven’t let bullies silence my campaign and I won’t start doing so now. Scotland deserves better than this. pic.twitter.com/DgORBvlDVk — Alex Burnett (@AJABurnett) April 29, 2021

It is understood local officers are linking it to earlier slogans seen on a sign in Aboyne, and two thefts of large boards from the vicinity.

Mr Burnett said: “Loathsome vitriol of this kind doesn’t represent the Banchory I’ve loved all my life, or the constituency where I’ve been the MSP this past five years.

“I haven’t let bullies silence my campaign and I won’t start doing so now.

“But I do fear the impact that messages like this send to local people.

“It has a chilling effect on democracy and freedom of expression.”

He added: “It certainly should have no place in Scotland.”

In the 2016 Scottish Parliament election Mr Burnett stood as the Conservative Party candidate for the Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine constituency and won with 38.1% of the vote

He managed to unseat the incumbent candidate SNP candidate Dennis Robertson who only received 35.5%.

Mr Burnett has been re-selected for next Thursday’s election. The other candidates for the seat are: Fergus Mutch (SNP), Rosemary Bruce (Lib Dems) and Andrew Philip Brown (Labour).