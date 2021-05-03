Pupils told to self-isolate after two Covid cases confirmed at Ellon Academy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two new positive cases of Covid have been identified at Ellon Academy.

A “small number” of close contacts have also been identified as a precautionary measure and will be advised to self-isolate by Track and Trace.

The school will reopen tomorrow as planned, and pupils should attend as usual unless they have been advised to stay at home.

A letter sent out to parents and guardians from NHS Grampian advised that all necessary precautions remain in place and that there is no additional risk within the school.

It said: “Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been identified associated with Ellon Academy.

“As a precautionary measure, a small number of additional close contacts have been identified. Parents or guardians of those pupils who have been identified as close contacts are being contacted today by Test and Protect, and advised that their child should self-isolate.

“Only close contacts need to self-isolate, not the rest of their household.

“Ellon Academy will reopen on Tuesday as usual. If you have not been contacted by Test and Protect, then your child can attend school as normal.”

Pupils are being reminded to maintain regular hand washing and sanitising to reduce the risk of transmission at the school and their homes.

No cases of Covid were reported for each local authority today due to the bank holiday, but there were three new cases in Aberdeenshire yesterday and a further five in Aberdeen City.