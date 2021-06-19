Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 Show Links
Firefighters tackle Aberdeenshire forest fire

By Lauren Taylor
June 19, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: June 19, 2021, 7:43 pm
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsFire engine dundee
Fire Service at forest fire near Aberdeen

Fire crews were called to a wildfire at Clochandighter woods.

Three crews and an all-terrain vehicle were at the scene of incident near Portlethen.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30pm with crews spending three hours working to extinguish the fire.

The flames covered a 256ft by 328ft area.

Fire engine at Clochnadighter woods. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Nobody is injured and the crews managed to extinguish the fire at 6.15pm.

It is unknown how the forest fire started, however, there has been a number of wildfires recently and warnings have been issued around the dangers of flames in woodlands.

 

