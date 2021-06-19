Firefighters tackle Aberdeenshire forest fire

Fire crews were called to a wildfire at Clochandighter woods.

Three crews and an all-terrain vehicle were at the scene of incident near Portlethen.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30pm with crews spending three hours working to extinguish the fire.

The flames covered a 256ft by 328ft area.

Nobody is injured and the crews managed to extinguish the fire at 6.15pm.

It is unknown how the forest fire started, however, there has been a number of wildfires recently and warnings have been issued around the dangers of flames in woodlands.